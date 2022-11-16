Nebulas Trading Up 15.5% This Week (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Nebulas has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $496,537.87 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nebulas

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,890,401 coins and its circulating supply is 63,378,599 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

