NEM (XEM) One Day Volume Hits $5.73 Million

NEM (XEM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEM has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. NEM has a market capitalization of $282.13 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010102 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00566096 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,871.32 or 0.29518217 BTC.

About NEM

NEM (XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official website is nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

