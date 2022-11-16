Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $2,949,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Netflix by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $8,484,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

NFLX stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,472,738. The stock has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

