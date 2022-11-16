Netlinkz Limited (ASX:NET) Insider Grant Booker Sells 5,645,603 Shares of Stock

Netlinkz Limited (ASX:NET – Get Rating) insider Grant Booker sold 5,645,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total value of A$141,140.08 ($94,724.88).

Grant Booker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Grant Booker sold 3,000,000 shares of Netlinkz stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total value of A$75,000.00 ($50,335.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Netlinkz Company Profile

Netlinkz Limited provides network solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers Virtual Secure Network technology, an enterprise-grade intelligent networking solution that allows enterprises to manage the connectivity of its hybrid and mobile workforce, multi-cloud deployments, and offices.

