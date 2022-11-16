NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives $72.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. acquired 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $99,079.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,283.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $95.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

