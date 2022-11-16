Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,650,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 11,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

NYSE KIND traded down 0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 2.44. 74,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,826. Nextdoor has a twelve month low of 2.04 and a twelve month high of 13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is 2.78 and its 200-day moving average is 3.13.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KIND shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Nextdoor to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 3.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor

In other Nextdoor news, Director David L. Sze purchased 765,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.31 per share, for a total transaction of 2,532,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,917,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 36,136,971.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Nextdoor news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.39 per share, with a total value of 1,356,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,299,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 34,913,657.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David L. Sze purchased 765,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.31 per share, with a total value of 2,532,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,917,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately 36,136,971.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $23,016,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 411,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nextdoor

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.