NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 million. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative net margin of 181.65% and a negative return on equity of 132.57%. On average, analysts expect NexTech AR Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NexTech AR Solutions Stock Up 17.2 %

NEXCF opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. NexTech AR Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on residential vacuums, supplies, and parts, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store; and nextlevelninjas.com that provides services to help vendors using e-commerce platforms.

