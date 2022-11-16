NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.37. 469,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,853,194. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.72. The firm has a market cap of $167.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

