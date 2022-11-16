NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 247,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 140,742 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 315,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 182,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,093,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,690,000 after acquiring an additional 172,678 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NEX stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.10.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $896.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 6.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

