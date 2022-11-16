NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,192 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in NIKE by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,079,000 after buying an additional 35,439 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in NIKE by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 487,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $65,690,000 after buying an additional 43,340 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 25,386 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $105.66 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $177.75. The company has a market cap of $165.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

