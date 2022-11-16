NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.80

Shares of NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 15999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.
NIPPON STL & SU/S Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.
Further Reading
