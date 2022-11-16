NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.05% of NiSource worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NiSource by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,010,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 881,141 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NiSource by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,728,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,552,000 after purchasing an additional 368,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 10.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,474,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

