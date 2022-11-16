Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading Up 5.6%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 6,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,158,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKTX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Nkarta from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nkarta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.30.

Nkarta Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,995.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $79,699.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $304,589.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,995.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,344 shares of company stock worth $396,093 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter worth $220,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 446.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 51,360 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 735.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 33.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 69.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares during the period.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Stories

