Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down to $21.67

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.67, but opened at $20.80. Nordstrom shares last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 53,485 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Nordstrom Trading Down 10.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Stories

