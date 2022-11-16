Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Technologies International in a report on Sunday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NTIC opened at $12.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $114.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.96. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $17.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

