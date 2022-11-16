Northland Capmk Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI)

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of FGI Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 14th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for FGI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

FGI Industries Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of FGI stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. FGI Industries has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.

Institutional Trading of FGI Industries

About FGI Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $935,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FGI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Further Reading

