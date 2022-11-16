Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.57

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and traded as low as $22.72. Northway Financial shares last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 4,237 shares changing hands.
Northway Financial Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25.
Northway Financial Company Profile
Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.
