NSI Retail Advisors LLC Sells 115,900 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,900 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 10.6% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $47,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,886,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,834,272. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.38.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

