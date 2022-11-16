Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Lowered by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,442 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 529.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nucor Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

NYSE:NUE opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.95 and a 200-day moving average of $125.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.