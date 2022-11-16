Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Up 13.7% in October

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,800 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 356,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BXMX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.54. 154,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $15.22.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
