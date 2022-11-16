Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Up 13.7% in October

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,800 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 356,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BXMX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.54. 154,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 71,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 84,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

