nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Insider Joseph A. Ruzynski Sells 2,800 Shares

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NVT stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVT. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 9.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

