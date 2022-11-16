NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 170.6% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.79.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.76. The company had a trading volume of 827,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,041,428. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $400.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.01. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

