Nwam LLC Acquires 2,250 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Livent by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 379,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on LTHM. Vertical Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
Livent Stock Performance
NYSE LTHM opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.74. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Livent (LTHM)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.