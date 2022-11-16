Nwam LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12.

