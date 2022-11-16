Nwam LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,512,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $478,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.48. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $87.20.

