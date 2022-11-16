Nwam LLC Has $349,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
STIP opened at $97.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.28. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $107.10.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.