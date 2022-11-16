Nwam LLC Has $349,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP opened at $97.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.28. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $107.10.

