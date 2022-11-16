Nwam LLC Has $411,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after buying an additional 408,264 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,328,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,904,000 after purchasing an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,461,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,223,000 after purchasing an additional 217,364 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,083,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,397,000 after purchasing an additional 268,010 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,197 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

SCHE opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $31.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

