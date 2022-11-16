Nwam LLC Invests $439,000 in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 75.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,681,000 after purchasing an additional 864,300 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,718,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,461,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,980,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

PAAS opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

