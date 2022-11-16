NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Reduced by King Wealth

King Wealth cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KGI Securities cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $7.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.01. 13,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,718. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.84 and a 200 day moving average of $165.73. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.