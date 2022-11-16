Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OVLY opened at $19.94 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $164.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter.
About Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
