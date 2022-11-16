Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. to Issue None Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 89.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.9%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

OCSL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,858. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

