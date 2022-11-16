Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. to Issue None Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSLGet Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 89.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.9%.

OCSL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,858. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

