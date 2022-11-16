Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 10.08.
Oatly Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.69. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 1.86 and a 52 week high of 10.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.