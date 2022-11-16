Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 10.08.

Oatly Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.69. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 1.86 and a 52 week high of 10.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

About Oatly Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 3,034.7% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 257.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

