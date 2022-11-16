Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 178.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,184 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $50,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Piper Sandler lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

OXY opened at $74.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

