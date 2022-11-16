Ocean Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $81.04 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 16th. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $81.04 million and $7.61 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.93 or 0.00571528 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.11 or 0.29785228 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

