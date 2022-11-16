Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires 1,615 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.2% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.26.

NYSE MA traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $343.01. The company had a trading volume of 53,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,095. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.48 and its 200-day moving average is $328.61.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

