Okabena Investment Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 1.2% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.87. 150,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,321. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

