Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $910,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded down $12.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $727.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,536. The company has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $623.81 and a 200-day moving average of $638.71. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $956.63.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,910 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,552. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.54.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.