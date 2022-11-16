Okabena Investment Services Inc. Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,515,281,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total transaction of $368,660.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total value of $368,660.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,743.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,272 shares of company stock worth $9,598,751. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW traded down $7.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $411.94. 15,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $695.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.04. The company has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.