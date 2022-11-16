Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 2,930 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 239,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,083,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 403,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,739.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 483,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 457,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.46.

Insider Activity

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 52,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,579. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $79.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of -85.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.