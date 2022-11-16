Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 3,505 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.32. 11,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

