Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.55. 18,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.36. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.30.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

