Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 25.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 506.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.68.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 6.5 %

Burlington Stores stock traded down $10.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.47. The stock had a trading volume of 46,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,748. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.21. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $304.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

