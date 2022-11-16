Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.19

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.19 and traded as high as $26.01. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 986 shares changing hands.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $119.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.