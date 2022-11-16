Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OLLI. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

OLLI stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 148,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 264.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 52,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 37,908 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 274.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 41,953 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 73.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

