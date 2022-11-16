One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Benchmark

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Benchmark to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems to $7.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

OSS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 million, a P/E ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $5.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,544,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 224,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,011,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

