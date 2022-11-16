One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Benchmark

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Benchmark to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems to $7.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
OSS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 million, a P/E ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $5.69.
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.
