Ontology Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001027 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $148.37 million and approximately $8.65 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.19 or 0.07302161 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00036018 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00079216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00061167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00011690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023474 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

