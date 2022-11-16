Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Trading Down 7%

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 10,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 897,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPRO shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 16.68 and a quick ratio of 16.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $920.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,611,000 after purchasing an additional 603,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 70.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,921,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 838,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,182,000 after purchasing an additional 807,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,677,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,628,000 after purchasing an additional 73,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

