Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Trading Down 7%

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 10,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 897,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPRO shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.
Open Lending Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 16.68 and a quick ratio of 16.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $920.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.67.
Institutional Trading of Open Lending
Open Lending Company Profile
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Open Lending (LPRO)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.