Orbler Price Tops $7.71 on Major Exchanges (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $7.71 or 0.00046511 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $2.33 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

