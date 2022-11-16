Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.47

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.47 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 92100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.57).

Orchard Funding Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £10.36 million and a P/E ratio of 970.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.93.

About Orchard Funding Group

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

