Orchid (OXT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.03 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0835 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $57.64 million and $3.03 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,588.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010383 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00040037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00042553 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005854 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022399 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00239929 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0833135 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $2,594,450.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.